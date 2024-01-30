How Nitish Kumar's return will boost NDA's prospects in Lok Sabha elections 2024
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar returns to BJP-led NDA after breaking off from Mahagathbandhan with Congress and RJD. With Nitish Kumar back in NDA, does BJP's chances of winning increase ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Bihar?
Bihar Chief Minister retained his post as the governmental head in the state, while breaking off from the Mahagathbandhan with Congress, and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar flip-flopped his way back to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- led national Democratic Alliance (NDA) only a year and half after he had quit and vowed never to look back on the NDA.