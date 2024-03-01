How One Woman Duped China’s Censorship Machine
Wenxin Fan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Mar 2024, 01:20 PM IST
SummaryA letter purportedly about Iran’s police turned out to be an account of a Chinese interrogation, and it eluded Beijing’s internet censors for weeks.
China’s vaunted internet censors are capable of sifting an ocean of information and eradicating sensitive content within seconds. One young woman managed to hoodwink them for weeks.
