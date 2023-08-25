How Putin Uses Payback Politics to Keep Russia Under His Control

When Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash this week, he did little to dispel the notion that he might have had something to do with it. The Wagner chief , he said at a meeting at the Kremlin Thursday, was “a man with a complicated life story, and he made many mistakes in life." Crossing Putin might have been chief among them. The Russian leader has a long history of striking back against his critics and rivals, and by leading an aborted mutiny earlier this year, Prigozhin appeared to have placed himself squarely in the Kremlin’s sights. Questions remain over exactly how the Embraer Legacy 600 was brought down , killing nine other people. Initial U.S. government assessments, which officials stressed are incomplete, suggest that a bomb exploded on the aircraft or that some other form of sabotage caused the crash. What matters most, analysts say, is how ordinary Russians and the country’s political elites view Prigozhin’s death—and what it says about the longer-term stability and predictability of the Russian state as Putin faces the growing economic cost of his invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of a morale-sapping, yearslong war. “Putin’s politics are about power and the stakes are higher…to the extent that he can lose powers in ways that are not related to the constitution," said Sam Greene, director for democratic resilience at the Washington, D.C.,-based Center for European Policy Analysis, a public-policy institution. “He needs to project power at all times. So the sense that there are very severe consequences for challenging him is something that he works very hard to maintain." Putin on Thursday referred to Prigozhin’s importance to the war effort in Ukraine, where his mercenary forces, numbering some 50,000 fighters, played a crucial role in taking strategic cities, notably Bakhmut, before he turned on Russia’s military command after months of feuding . “These are people who have made a significant contribution to our common cause of combating the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine," Putin said at his Thursday meeting, using his customary term for the government in Kyiv, according to comments published by the Kremlin. “We remember this, we know and we will not forget." On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected news reports suggesting the Kremlin’s involvement in the plane crash, calling it speculation and “sheer lies." “One should rely on facts," he told reporters on a conference call. “For now, there are not many facts, they have yet to be established in the ongoing investigative procedures," Peskov said, noting that genetic testing would be required to determine whether Prigozhin was onboard the plane when it plunged to the ground. Some pro-Kremlin commentators were quick to blame Ukraine and the West for getting rid of Prigozhin in what they presented as an attempt to fuel anger among his supporters and create instability inside Russia. But analysts said the incident highlights a trademark of Putin’s practice of what some described as “payback politics." During the more than two decades that Putin has been in office, several of his most vocal critics have died under mysterious circumstances, been poisoned or had unsettlingly close calls with death. In 2006, former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko who moved to the U.K. in 2000 and became a staunch Kremlin critic, died after consuming tea laced with radioactive polonium at a luxury hotel in Mayfair, London. Nine years later, a monthslong inquiry by the British government concluded that two men working at the behest of the Russian state had poisoned him. In 2013, Boris Berezovsky , a former academic mathematician who became one of Russia’s best-known tycoons, was found hanged in a bathroom in his house in Berkshire, England. Berezovsky had initially plowed his resources into supporting Putin’s rise—for which he later publicly apologized. The two men clashed after Putin entered the Kremlin and began reining in the influence of many of Russia’s more politically threatening oligarchs. Berezovsky’s death came shortly after he lost a legal battle to recover billions of dollars from a pro-Putin oligarch, Roman Abramovich . In 2014, a British coroner returned an open verdict with no definite conclusion on what caused Berezovsky’s death. In 2015, Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov , a political superstar, was gunned down on a bridge next to the Kremlin , in what authorities said appeared to be a contract killing. Nemtsov, a dynamic politician, grew increasingly critical of Putin’s clampdown on the social freedoms that Russians had grown accustomed to following the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1990s. He was able to galvanize massive street protests and at the time of his death was working on a report about Russia’s military involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine and in the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Two years later, an officer working for a prominent Putin loyalist, the Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov , was convicted of the killing and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Nemtsov’s allies blamed Putin for sanctioning the killing, a charge the Kremlin has denied. In 2018, Sergei Skripal , a 66-year-old former colonel in Russia’s military intelligence who had lived in Britain since a 2010 spy exchange, was poisoned with a nerve agent . Police ruled it as attempted murder and the British government accused Moscow of poisoning Skripal with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union and only accessible to state sources. Moscow denied any responsibility for that attack. The same poison would be used again, this time against opposition politician Alexei Navalny , who had taken up the mantle of Putin’s fiercest opponent after Nemtsov’s death. Navalny collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August 2020 and was later airlifted to Germany for treatment. Subsequent tests by medical authorities in Germany, France and Sweden showed Navalny had been poisoned with Novichok. The Kremlin denied any involvement in the attempt on the life of Navalny, who is now serving 19 years in a penal colony after returning to Moscow. The precise circumstances of Prigozhin’s death may never be known. Andrei Kolesnikov , a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, notes that he had many enemies, not only in Russia, but also in areas where Wagner operated, such as Africa, and perhaps also in the West. “I doubt we will have a clear picture, at least not any time soon," he said. After news of the crash, Prigozhin’s supporters in Russia, particularly in his hometown of St. Petersburg, flocked to makeshift memorials to light candles or pay their respects to a man who analysts said had punched a hole in Putin’s aura of invincibility. Questions surrounding the future of Wagner, meanwhile, are growing given that two of Prigozhin’s key lieutenants—top commander Dmitry Utkin and logistics and finance specialist Valery Chekalov—were also listed on the passenger manifest for the downed Embraer jet. The loss of the group’s senior leadership would disrupt a crucial part of the Kremlin’s efforts to project power and raise resources in the Middle East and Africa, where Wagner aligned with a mix of military juntas, autocrats and warlords in exchange for gold reserves, timber and other riches. The Russian government is attempting to take over many of the group’s operations, while Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk Friday that Wagner fighters who sought safe passage there after June’s mutiny could stay. Lukashenko had forged a deal to allow Wagner fighters who participated in the rebellion and declined to sign contracts with the Russian military to relocate to Belarus to avert any further confrontation between Wagner forces and Russian troops. “Wagner is alive and Wagner will live in Belarus, no matter how much anyone wouldn’t like it," he said. “Prigozhin and I have already built a system of how Wagner will be located in our country. They will live and work with us." The fate of Prigozhin’s family couldn’t immediately be determined. The mercenary boss had a wife and three adult children, according to Russian media reports and U.S. sources. Lukashenko said Friday that he is in contact with Prigozhin’s family and “they are convinced that he is dead," he said. As the dust continues to settle, analysts suggest the strength of the Russian state increasingly now revolves around how quickly the Kremlin can remove or silence its opponents. It is a far cry from when Putin first emerged as Russia’s leader at the turn of the century, when he pledged to stabilize the country following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the chaos marking Boris Yeltsin ’s presidency. Western sanctions instead have widened many of the cracks weakening Russia’s economy, while many fighting-age men who were able to leave the country have done so. Violence—or the impression that he is willing to use it—is now one of Putin’s few remaining levers. “The reality is that when we look at those things that are demonstrably nefarious…there is a pattern, the key one of which is that it is only opponents who meet this kind of fate," said Greene, who is also a professor of Russian politics at King’s College London. “If this were simply a violent country that had difficulty with the rule of law, then we might have plenty of supporters of the regime who also meet violent deaths, but they don’t." Moreover, Putin is unlikely to counter the perception that the price for crossing him is so high, despite the Kremlin's denials. "For politics in Russia and beyond, this is the only thing that matters," Russian political analyst Alexander Kynev said Thursday on Telegram. "If there is a widespread belief that it is punishment for rebellion, then this is the starting point."