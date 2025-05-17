How Russia’s call for peace talks turned into a diplomatic defeat for Putin
Bojan Pancevsk , Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 May 2025, 12:29 PM IST
SummaryGermany, France, the U.K. and Poland outmaneuvered the Kremlin by persuading Ukraine’s Zelensky to accept Trump’s cease-fire demand. Russia’s leader balked.
Peace in Ukraine remains as elusive as when Russian tanks first streamed across its borders more than three years ago. This week’s talks in Istanbul—talks that Vladimir Putin himself proposed—show he isn’t yet ready to do a deal. They might also show President Trump that the Russian leader really is the obstacle to peace that the Ukrainians and their European backers claim he is.
