How Russia’s call for peace talks turned into a diplomatic defeat for Putin

By sending a low-level delegation, identical to the one he sent to Turkey in 2022, Putin has flagged that he intends to stake out a position that Ukraine will likely find unacceptable, said Thomas Graham, a distinguished scholar at the Council on Foreign Relations. Graham noted that during those talks early in the war, Russia’s military had suffered setbacks in its invasion, but not yet the catastrophic reversals of later that year that tarnished its reputation as a land power.