'How scared', says Mahua Moitra as ethics panel meet to adopt draft report on her 'unethical conduct' delayed
Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is being investigated in the ‘cash-for-query’ scam by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, has taken a jibe at the panel after its meeting to adopt a draft report on her “unethical conduct" was delayed. The ethics panel meeting, headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar, was supposed to meet on November 7 but the meeting was postponed to November 9 for the "consideration and adoption" of its draft report.
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE LAST ETHICS PANEL MEET?
Mahua Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her but she walked out alleging that she was asked “filthy…personal questions".
In response, Vinod Kumar Sonkar said Mahua Moitra did not cooperate and used “unparliamentary language". “Instead of giving answers, she (Mahua Moitra) got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other Opposition MPs tried to accuse the committee and walked out...The committee will sit and decide further action," Vinod Kumar Sonkar said.
THE ETHICS COMMITTEE
The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, comprising 15 members, is headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar. It includes Vishnu Datt Sharma, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Aparajita Sarangi, Rajdeep Roy, Sunita Duggal, and Subhash Bhamre of the BJP; Ve Vaithilingam, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Preneet Kaur of the Congress; Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRCP); Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena); Giridhari Yadav (JD-U); PR Natarajan (CPI-M); and Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP).
