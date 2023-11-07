Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is being investigated in the ‘cash-for-query’ scam by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, has taken a jibe at the panel after its meeting to adopt a draft report on her “unethical conduct" was delayed. The ethics panel meeting, headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar, was supposed to meet on November 7 but the meeting was postponed to November 9 for the "consideration and adoption" of its draft report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra is being investigated over the allegations that the TMC MP took bribes to pose questions at the Lok Sabha against businessman Gautam Adani.

According to the Lok Sabha agenda: "Examination of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by Nishikant Dubey, MP against Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament with reference to examination/investigation of alleged unethical conduct of Mahua Moitra, MP by the Committee on Ethics - Consideration and adoption of draft Report."

In a tweet on X, Mahua Moitra said, “No draft report circulated as is norm but will be “adopted “ on Nov 9. Mtng postponed to clash with INC MP’s nomination date so he can’t come. BJP calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt via majority. Chartered flight to fly in MP state prez. How scared Adani & Modi are!"

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE LAST ETHICS PANEL MEET? Mahua Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her but she walked out alleging that she was asked "filthy…personal questions".

In response, Vinod Kumar Sonkar said Mahua Moitra did not cooperate and used “unparliamentary language". “Instead of giving answers, she (Mahua Moitra) got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other Opposition MPs tried to accuse the committee and walked out...The committee will sit and decide further action," Vinod Kumar Sonkar said.

THE ETHICS COMMITTEE The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, comprising 15 members, is headed by BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar. It includes Vishnu Datt Sharma, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Aparajita Sarangi, Rajdeep Roy, Sunita Duggal, and Subhash Bhamre of the BJP; Ve Vaithilingam, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Preneet Kaur of the Congress; Balashowry Vallabbhaneni (YSRCP); Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena); Giridhari Yadav (JD-U); PR Natarajan (CPI-M); and Kunwar Danish Ali (BSP).

