How Singapore got its manufacturing mojo back9 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 06:48 PM IST
The city-state courted highly automated production lines to become a rare wealthy country to reverse its factory downturn
SINGAPORE : The factory floor at GlobalFoundries Inc.’s Fab 7 beeps, whooshes and whirs—the sounds of robotic arms and other machines making chips for smartphones and cars. It is among the semiconductor maker’s most advanced facilities, and few of its 350-odd manufacturing steps require humans.