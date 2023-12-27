How Snatching American Citizens Turned Into a Tool of Hostile Governments

The unacceptable alternative, the administration argues, would be to leave an innocent citizen in prison, on the unproven theory that by doing so, Washington deters its rivals: “When it comes to getting Americans out of jail and back home, and unjustly detained anywhere in the world, I’m happy to take any criticism that comes my way for that," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters ahead of a deal with Iran to release five Americans in exchange for the U.S. freeing Iranian prisoners and agreeing to unfreeze $6 billion in oil revenue. “I view it as job one to do everything I can to bring Americans home."