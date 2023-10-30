How soon will Ukraine be able to use its F-16s?

“I THANK YOU, Denmark," Volodymyr Zelensky told Denmark’s parliament on August 21st, “for helping Ukraine to become invincible!" The hyperbole from Ukraine’s president was understandable. Mr Zelensky has been trying, almost since the moment Russia invaded his country 18 months ago, to persuade Western allies to give him F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets. Over the weekend, Denmark and the Netherlands announced that they would begin sending F-16s to Ukraine as soon as the training of the first group of pilots to fly them is complete. The Danish air force will donate 19 F-16s (upgraded in recent years) and the Dutch an as yet unclear number of the 42 F-16s they possess. Norway may soon follow.