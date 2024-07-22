How the bet on an 81-year-old Joe Biden turned into an epic miscalculation
Rebecca Ballhaus , The Wall Street Journal 26 min read 22 Jul 2024, 11:14 AM IST
SummaryVoters thought the faltering president was too old, but allies looked the other way, advisers defended his abilities and the Democratic Party boxed out other candidates.
President Biden had just finished trying to persuade a group of congressional Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill when Nancy Pelosi, then the House speaker, took the microphone.
