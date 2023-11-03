How the Democrats Lost the Working Class on Immigration
SummaryBy championing legal and illegal immigrants and largely ignoring border security, the Democratic Party has alienated key voting groups—including Hispanics.
In September 2022, we listened to a focus group run by progressive organizations. The participants, who were from different parts of the country, had voted for Joe Biden for president in 2020 but weren’t sure about the approaching midterm election. The moderator asked about migrants and about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending them to Martha’s Vineyard, but the responses focused more on frustration with the Biden administration’s border policy. “Trump’s border policy was not to have an influx of migrants. President Biden reversed that. There are now more than two million expected this year," one woman said. Another added that DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are “the first line of defense. They are not getting the support they need."