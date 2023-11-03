How the Democrats Lost the Working Class on Immigration

King voiced the resentment and anger of his constituents. Responding to the argument that illegal immigrants were doing jobs that Americans won’t do, he said: “Every job in this country is being done by Americans, there’s no job they won’t do. But you need to pay them what it’s worth. And I would like to see a tighter labor supply in this country, so that a person could get out of bed, go to work, and make enough money to pay for a modest house, educate their children, and plan for retirement. It used to be that way." When King’s opposition to illegal immigration careened into white nationalism and nativism, Republicans in the House and Senate repudiated him, and in 2020 he was defeated in the primary by a well-funded opponent, Randy Feenstra, who promised to be less strident, but who was also outspokenly opposed to illegal immigration.