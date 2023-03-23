How the Iraq war became a threat to American democracy

Mr Biden, a throwback in so many ways, is trying as president to restore the idea of American idealism. America is meant again to be the guardian of a rules-based international order. Much has been made of the administration’s decision, on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to share intelligence about what was to come. Yet that is what Mr Powell did, in greater detail, at the United Nations. The difference was that this time the intelligence was correct. This time America has matched its words and deeds. It has sought and sustained support within the UN. It has led competently, in Ukraine if not Afghanistan, and meant what it said about rights and democracy. So far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}