How the rivalry between America and China worries South-East Asia

In the face of superpower rivalry, South-East Asians feel powerless. They are “the grass, not the elephants", regional strategists say. Jokowi has shifted from seeing opportunity to sounding the alarm. This month he told The Economist he was “very worried" about the possibility of a conflict over Taiwan, not least because it could destroy the region’s hopes for development and prosperity. He pushed hard for this week’s meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Xi in Bali, on the eve of his hosting of world leaders there for the g20 summit. He called it the “most difficult" g20 ever. “We should not divide the world into parts," he said, in his opening speech. “We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war."

