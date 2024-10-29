How the Trump campaign’s gamble on a provocative comic backfired
Natalie Andrews , Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Oct 2024, 12:47 PM IST
SummaryKamala Harris said Donald Trump was “dividing our country” after his New York City rally that featured racist and demeaning remarks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Donald Trump’s campaign invited Tony Hinchcliffe, who hosts the popular podcast “Kill Tony," to do a comedy set at the former president’s rally at Madison Square Garden because of the comic’s popularity with young men, particularly after he sold out two shows at the same venue in August.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less