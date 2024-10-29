How the Trump campaign’s gamble on a provocative comic backfired

Still, it is rare for the Trump campaign to show concern over words spoken at one of campaign’s rallies, which are usually raucous and often traffic in dark rhetoric. Beyond calling Puerto Rico a “floating pile of garbage," Hinchcliffe said that Latinos have many children, using a sexually explicit joke to make a point about illegal migration, and mocked a Black man whom he said “carved watermelons" for Halloween. The joke received mixed responses from the crowd of Trump supporters, many of whom brought their young children. He also targeted Arabs and Jews in his remarks.