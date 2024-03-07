How the U.S. Arms Pipeline to Israel Avoids Public Disclosure
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Mar 2024, 11:06 AM IST
SummaryThe weapons transfers underscore the Biden administration’s delicate balancing act amid growing concerns among some lawmakers about the war in Gaza.
The U.S. has sent tens of thousands of weapons including bombs and precision guided munitions to Israel since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks using procedures that have largely masked the scale of the administration’s military support for its closest Middle East ally, according to current and former U.S. officials.
