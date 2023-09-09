How the U.S. stumbled into using chips as a weapon against China
Henry Farrell , Abraham Newman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 09 Sep 2023, 10:59 AM IST
SummaryExport restrictions on semiconductors and other cutting-edge tech have become an important foreign-policy tool, but the long-term consequences could be dangerous for America and the world.
Last October, the Biden administration unleashed one of its biggest countermeasures to date against China’s military ambitions: export controls on, among other things, cutting-edge semiconductors used for AI systems. The new rule restricts not just U.S. companies but any manufacturer that uses specified U.S. software or technology to build their products. As Kevin Wolf, who ran the U.S. export-control regime from 2010 to 2017, put it, foreign dependence on U.S. equipment means that every such chip “on the planet" is now subject to U.S. controls.
