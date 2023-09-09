How the U.S. stumbled into using chips as a weapon against China

But then ZTE violated its agreement and lied about it. Trump’s Commerce Department imposed the suspended penalty, cutting off the company’s access to U.S. technology for seven years. This was a likely death sentence for ZTE and led to a political crisis in China. Chinese newspapers started panicking about the dangers of decoupling. A former senior U.S. official recounted to us how Xi kept raising ZTE in phone calls with Trump, asking him to reduce the penalty “as a personal favor." Trump, who desperately wanted a trade agreement with Xi, announced his response by tweet. He was working with Xi to give ZTE “a way to get back into business," because “too many jobs in China lost."