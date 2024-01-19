How the Ukraine War Is Aiding North Korea’s Illicit-Arms Business

The North Korean missiles used by Russia are far more advanced than the Scud missiles or other munitions exported in the past. The new missiles, based on Soviet designs, use solid propellant, allowing them to be deployed more quickly and covertly, and were unveiled at a splashy military parade about six years ago. In recent years, North Korea honed the missile’s accuracy and flight maneuverability with frequent tests. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead and change direction midflight. It has a range of roughly 550 miles.