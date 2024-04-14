How to locate the global south
Summary
- How a fuzzy, scorned term reflects geopolitical shifts
The global south is everywhere and nowhere. It is everywhere because political leaders, including Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping, have recently adopted the term. And yet it is nowhere. The global south is not labelled on any map nor in any atlas. Indeed, many countries considered part of it are actually in the northern hemisphere. Such cartographical contortions are silly—but then so is talk of “the West" when its coterie includes Australia and New Zealand.