How Trump Plans to Fight His Federal Election-Interference Case6 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Citing “an enormity of unique legal issues,” the former president’s legal team promises an onslaught of complex motions that could push back the trial’s scheduled March starting date.
WASHINGTON—With less than six months to prepare for his federal election-interference trial, Donald Trump’s lawyers are turning to a familiar strategy for the former president: long-shot legal motions that publicly criticize the case and raise novel questions that could serve to delay it.