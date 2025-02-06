How Trump’s sweeping expulsions have thrown the FBI into chaos
Sadie Gurman , C. Ryan Barber , Aruna Viswanatha , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 06 Feb 2025, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryFirings at the Justice Department and FBI herald revenge—and a broad shift from white-collar and national-security cases to illegal immigration and street crime.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—A half-dozen of the most senior officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation gathered at headquarters last week to hear an urgent directive from the Trump administration.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less