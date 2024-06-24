How Ukraine’s naval drones turned the tide in the battle of the Black Sea

On Sept. 17, 2022, they were ready to attack the Russian naval base in Sevastopol. The Ukrainians launched 12 sea drones at night, but as the first reconnaissance drone approached Sevastopol, the signal cut out. The Ukrainians, who had thought that Starlink was working there, were shocked. A Ukrainian official tried to persuade Elon Musk to get SpaceX, his rocket and satellite company, to turn Starlink on, but to no avail. Musk later wrote on social media that he declined to activate Starlink because, if he had, “then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."