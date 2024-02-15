How Ukraine sank the Caesar Kunikov—and is beating Russia at sea
Summary
- It is the fourth landing ship Ukraine has taken out in the Black Sea in seven months
While Ukrine's land forces are suffering from Russia’s growing advantage in artillery fires, its naval campaign against the Black Sea Fleet is yielding spectacular results. On February 14th, less than two weeks after destroying the missile ship Ivanovets, the Ukrainians claimed to have sunk another valuable Russian warship, the Caesar Kunikov, a Ropucha-class landing ship, in the small hours of the morning. The claim was supported by video footage of the ship, which was at sea off Alupka in Crimea, being struck numerous times by Magura V5 sea drones that are operated by the country’s military intelligence services.