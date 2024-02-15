How Ukraine sank the Caesar Kunikov—and is beating Russia at sea

The targeting of the big landing ships has a clear strategic aim. They can carry up to 500 tonnes of cargo–for example, ten main battle tanks and 340 troops at the same time. They are also a roll-on/roll-off design which enables them to unload material much more quickly than a normal ship. Were the Ukrainians able to temporarily put out of action the Kerch Bridge, which links the Russian mainland with Crimea, the Ropuchas could be critical to keeping Russian forces at the front supplied. Russia has a dwindling number of Ropuchas it could transfer from either the Northern or Baltic fleets in the unlikely event that Turkey were to allow them to enter the Black Sea, but they would be equally vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks.