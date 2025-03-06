How will Kashmir issue be solved? Jaishankar answers with ‘return of stolen part from Pakistan’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the rejection of third party interference in resolving the “Kashmir issue”, while answering a reporter's question at the Chatam House in London. The External Affairs Minister told reporters how the “Kashmir Issue” would be solved and that included “return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the illegal Pakistani occupation”.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9 to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties.

How Will ‘Kashmir Issue’ Be Solved? On being asked about the issues of Kashmir, EAM S Jaishankar said, "In Kashmir, we have done a good job solving most of it. I think removing Article 370 was one step. Then, restoring growth, economic activity and social justice in Kashmir was step number two. Holding elections, which were done with a very high turnout, was step number three. I think the part we are waiting for is the return of the stolen part of Kashmir, which is on the illegal Pakistani occupation. When that's done, I assure you, Kashmir solved."

A reporter at the conference had asked Jaishankar if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could use his friendship with US President Donald Trump to resolve the “Kashmir issue”.

Jaishankar firmly rejected third-party intervention in Kashmir and defended India's approach, stating that decisive steps had already been taken to address the situation independently.

On Seeking ‘Stable Relationship’ with China Jaishankar said that New Delhi wants a stable relationship with China in which India's interests are "respected and sensitivities are recognised."

"The key issue is how to create a stable equilibrium and transition into the next phase of equilibriums. We want a stable relationship where our interests are respected, our sensitivities are recognized, and where it works for both of us. That is really the main challenge in our relationship," Jaishankar said on the India-China relationship.

He noted that over the past 40 years, the assumption has been that peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for the relationship to grow. “If the border is unstable, not peaceful, or not tranquil, it will inevitably affect the growth and direction of our relationship.”

