How Yahya Sinwar’s death will change the Middle East
The Economist 7 min read 19 Oct 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Summary
- Gaza’s mastermind of mayhem is dead. A ceasefire may be alive again
IN THE END Yahya Sinwar died brutally in the rubble of Gaza, like tens of thousands of victims of the war he unleashed a year earlier. In a firefight with an Israeli patrol in southern Gaza, the leader of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement, was killed on October 17th. The massacre a year earlier that he masterminded altered the trajectory of the Middle East, although not in the way he dreamed of.
