HTLS 2025: Ram Temple, the landmark of my tenure; Jewar airport to open in 2 months, says Yogi Adityanath – top points

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, after 500 years, was the most iconic moment in his career as chief minister since 2017.

"It will be a challenge to name one iconic achivement. The construction of Shri Ram Janmanhoomi temple after 500 years was one iconic moment in my career," Adityanath said, speaking with Shashi Shekhar, editor-in-chief of Hindi Hindustan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP leader said three generations from his family were part of the movement to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“UP is the largest state in the country and that is why our party has given me the opportunity to serve it for more than eight years. The dynamics of UP have changed a lot in the last 8 years and I feel happy that we have also participated in that change... We are a part of the campaign to make UP recognised,” said Yogi at HTLS 2025.

This year, the theme of the summit is “Transforming Tomorrow”, during which leaders and changemakers from across various fields, including politics, business, sports, health, science, and entertainment, gather to capture the spirit of innovation, resilience, and growth that defines our era.

Adityanath suggested that after the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, temples would also be built in disputed sites in Kashi and Mathura.

“We will reach everywhere. In fact, we have already," Yogi said.

In Mathura, the dispute centres on the Shahi Idgah Mosque, situated adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. The dispute is based on the claim by Hindu petitioners that the mosque was built after the 17th-century demolition of a temple on the birthplace of Lord Krishna by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In Kashi (Varanasi), the Gyanvapi Mosque is under scrutiny for allegedly being constructed on the site of the Kashi Vishwanath temple's destruction. The dispute escalated into a court matter, which resulted in surveys conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India, indicating the presence of a pre-existing Hindu temple on the site.

Yogi said India's largest state is no longer “one district, one mafia,” but has changed to “one district, one product” and “one district, one medical college.” He also said that, among other projects, new airports are being constructed across UP.

Jewar Airport in 2 months “We will see country's biggest airport in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar is being inaugurated in next two months,” the UP CM said.

The Jewar airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of UP is being built to handle 12 million passengers annually in its first phase and will be expanded later to handle 60–120 million passengers by 2050. This airport will be the third commercial airport in the Delhi NCR region, after IGI Delhi and Hindon Airport.