Business News/ Politics / 'Hum gayab ho gaye the': Nitish Kumar assures allegiance to PM Modi, says won't go 'here and there'
BREAKING NEWS

‘Hum gayab ho gaye the': Nitish Kumar assures allegiance to PM Modi, says won't go ‘here and there’

  • ‘Hum gayab ho gaye the': Nitish Kumar assures allegiance to PM Modi, says won't go ‘here and there’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "...You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath'..."

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added

