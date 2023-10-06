Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal, known for his controversial statements, was irked by reporters in Patna who questioned him on October 6 over a recent viral video that shows him carrying a pistol inside a hospital.

“Tum log humare baap? (Are you my father?)" said Mandal, on being asked by journalists whether it suits a legislator to carry a pistol inside a medical facility. The MLA, in the video shared by news agency ANI, could be seen losing his temper and walking away from the journalists who continued to question him over the use of “objectionable" language against them.

Notably, Mandal, who represents the Gopalpur constituency in Bhagalpur district, was seen with the revolver at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur on October 3.

Hospital sources who spoke to Hindustan Times said Mandal was accompanying his granddaughter who was brought to the medical facility for treatment.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

While speaking to the local media on October 4, the five-time MLA said he carries the revolver for self-defence. “Since I am in the race for getting a ticket to contest the parliamentary elections next year, I fear other contenders may kill me and hence I carried my revolver in my hand. Although my bodyguards are always with me, carrying my licensed revolver in hand is my habit," HT quoted him as saying.

The legislator had also stoked a controversy last month, after he reportedly said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has gone a “little crazy" after his kidney transplant.

"He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) had a kidney transplant and he has gone a little crazy (Sathiya)," ANI quoted Mandal as saying on September 4. His remarks came in reference to Yadav saying that he sees Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the next probable prime minister.

"Nitish Kumar has united the people of India. He worked hard and brought all the opposition parties together to work against the BJP and PM Modi. No one becomes PM just because someone says so...," Mandal had reportedly added.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!