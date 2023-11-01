Hunger Spreads in Gaza as Israel Tightens Blockade
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Nov 2023, 03:17 PM IST
SummaryBakeries are shutting down and essential food supplies are running out due to Israel’s siege of the enclave following Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack.
RAFAH, Gaza Strip—Hunger is spreading in Gaza as Palestinians living in the enclave grow increasingly desperate in their search for bread and other essential foods after Israel imposed a total siege on the enclave in response to Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7 attack.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less