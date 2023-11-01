Hunger Spreads in Gaza as Israel Tightens Blockade

A small coastal enclave, Gaza largely depends on food from Israel and Egypt. Before the war, more than half of Gazans lived under the poverty line, largely due to an economic implosion that followed Israel’s decision to seal off the strip after Hamas won a Palestinian legislative election in 2006 and then seized control of the enclave in 2007. That ended decades in which many Palestinians living in the enclave worked inside Israel and moved freely throughout the country. Israel increased the number of work permits for Gazans in recent years, but those permits applied to a tiny fraction of the territory’s workforce.