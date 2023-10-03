Hunter Biden’s Legal Saga Enters Fraught New Chapter

His most immediate problem is the criminal indictment on charges to which he plans to plead not guilty Tuesday. In July, Hunter Biden was set to admit to failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018, as part of a plea deal that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge. The deal dissolved during the hearing, as federal prosecutors and Biden’s legal team disagreed in open court about the immunity it granted the president’s son from potential additional charges.