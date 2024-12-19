‘Injured’ BJP MP Pratap Sarangi says Rahul Gandhi pushed MP who fell on him, Congress MP replies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Sarangi alleged on Thursday, December 19, that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, causing the individual to fall on him amid a showdown between the ruling and the Opposition parties over the Ambedkar row.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi said, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me, after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me…”

The BJP MP has reportedly sustained some injuries during the showdown. Pratap Sarangi was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Advertisement

Also Read | Setting the record straight on Ambedkar

Reacting to the claims, Rahul Gandhi alleged that some BJP MPs pushed him.

“This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened…But we do not get affected by jostling,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He added: “But this is the entrance, and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in...The central issue is that they are attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Ambedkar ji.”

INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest on Thursday in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Advertisement

This comes as the ruling BJP MPs were protesting on the Parliament's premises against the Congress party for “insulting” Babasaheb Ambedkar.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ka apmaan nahi chalega (insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji will not be tolerated),” BJP MPs chanted on the premises while holding banners which read, “Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled.”