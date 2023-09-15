Hypersonic Missiles Are Game-Changers, and America Doesn’t Have Them
Sharon Weinberger ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 14 min read 15 Sep 2023, 03:23 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. military is pouring resources into the superfast weapons but has struggled to develop them. China and Russia are far ahead.
The weapon Beijing launched over the South China Sea traveled at speeds of more than 15,000 miles an hour as it circled the globe.
