‘I am making it very clear…’: Fadnavis warns after local BJP units form alliance with Congress, AIMIM for civic polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has conveyed his strong displeasure and warned the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) units against forming alliances with the Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for civic elections in the state. Devendra Fadnavis has also ordered the local BJP units to end their alliances with the two opposition parties.

The BJP entered into post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and AIMIM in Ambernath and Akot municipal councils, respectively, in Maharashtra.

“I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or the AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline and action will be taken,” Fadnavis told a news channel. He said instructions had already been issued to undo such alliances.

In a rare move, the BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the AIMIM and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Devendra Fadnavis, however, made it clear that such arrangements were not approved by the party's senior leadership and violated organisational discipline.