‘I am tearing this Bill as this Bill is unconstitutional’: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Waqf Bill debate

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as unconstitutional and tore the copy of the bill in the Parliament as a mark of protest to oppose the amendment.

During the debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Owaisi claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill treats Muslims unfairly. This bill is aimed at curbing the religious freedom of Muslims, he said, adding that people will teach BJP's allies like TDP and JD(U) a lesson.

'Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law' Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Owaisi said, “if you read the history, you would see that regarding the laws of white South Africa, he (Gandhi) said 'My conscience doesn't allow this, I do not accept these laws' and he tore it up.”

“Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. In this country, the BJP wants to create conflicts in the name of temples and mosques. That's why I condemn this," Owaisi said, tearing up the Bill.

"This Bill is an attack on Muslims. The Modi government has started a war on my freedom. My mosques, my Dargahs, my Madrasas are on target. This government is not revealing the truth. This Bill violates Article 14- Equal Protection. Limitations will be imposed. By doing so, the encroacher will become the owner, and a non -Muslim will administrate the Waqf Board. This Bill also violates Equality For Law," Owaisi said.

AIMIM chief, a sharp critic of the bill, attacked the BJP and said that it wants to create conflicts in the name of temples and mosques.

What Waqf Amendment Bill Seeks? While moving the bill for passing in the House, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that bill will not be applicable retrospectively and the Centre is not seeking more powers.

Rijiju said that the Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Union minister added that after railways and armed forces, Waqf is the third largest land owner in the country.

"When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims?" Rijiju questioned.