‘I don't see myself in national politics’: Chirag Paswan hints at contesting Bihar Assembly elections

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said that he does not see himself in national politics for long and his focus has always been ‘Bihar first’, to see that the development of the state is at par with others.

Advertisement

“I have said this previously, that I don't see myself in National politics for long. The only reason I came into politics was Bihar and Biharis. My vision has always been 'Bihar first, Bihari first', and I always want Bihar to prosper and be at par with other developed states,” the Lok Janshakti Party leader said, speaking to reporters in Chhattisgarh.

Paswan was elected as a Lok Sabha MP in 2024 for the third time. However, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader expressed that he wanted to return to Bihar soon, as his vision of making the state develop will not be possible if he stays in Delhi.

“I have realised after becoming an MP for the third time that this would not be possible in Delhi. I had expressed my wish before the party that I want to return to Bihar soon,” Chirag Paswan said.

Advertisement

Chirag Paswan to contest Bihar Elections? On contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, Chirag Paswan said his party is still evaluating his participation, suggesting he is likely to get a ticket for the polls.

“My party is still evaluating whether my party will benefit if I contest the Vidhan Sabha elections now. If my strike rate gets better and the performance of my alliance gets better, of which there are high chances, then I will definitely contest,” Paswan told reporters.

However, he clarified that he will not become the chief minister as that position will be given to Nitish Kumar.

“There is no vacancy for the CM post in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will become the CM after the elections.”

Advertisement

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief further said that he will follow the party's order regarding contesting Bihar elections.

“I will obey my party's wishes. For now, we are yet to discuss it,” he said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti on Sunday hinted at the possibility of Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Bharti also revealed that during a recent state executive meeting, party leaders formally proposed that Paswan consider a larger role in Bihar politics.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government.