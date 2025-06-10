‘I have not resigned’, clarifies Maharashtra NCP-SP president Jayant Patil after hinting at stepping down

NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil on Tuesday clarified that he has not resigned from the post after hinting at stepping down in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

"I have not resigned," said Jayant Patil when asked about reports suggesting he may step down.

Earlier in the day, Jayant Patil's remark at an event held at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune on the Nationalist Congress Party's 26th foundation day, triggering an emotional reaction from workers who urged him to continue.

It is important for the party to give a chance to new faces, Patil said.

"Pawar saheb gave me a lot of opportunities. I was entrusted with the responsibility for seven years, but now it is important for the party to give a chance to new faces," Patil said, triggering a strong reaction from party workers who opposed his decision.

Amid their emotional appeal, Patil, in a voice choked with emotions, requested the workers to calm down.

"This party belongs to Pawar saheb, and hence, he should take an appropriate decision. We all have a long journey ahead. I thank Pawar saheb and all the party workers," Patil said, concluding his speech as Pawar looked on.