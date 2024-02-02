Congress President and Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday in a satirical way addressed the House saying Bhartiya Janata Party will cross 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Following this, this video has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kharge's reference to the ruling BJP ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’ evoked laughter among those seated on the Treasury bench, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a clip shared by BJP's official X handle, Kharge could be heard saying, "You have a majority, with 330-334 seats. This time, it will be above 400." BJP's official X handle gave a header for the tweet, saying, "PM Modi be like, "I need new haters, the old ones have become my fans..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the video clip:

BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha elections target: This time, BJP is aiming to achieve its highest-ever seat tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, surpassing its 2019 performance of 303 seats.

Recently, the party, led by Jagat Prakash Nadda launched its election campaign with a theme song highlighting the NDA government's achievements.

On 26 January, the song “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain (we do not spin dreams, but weave reality, which is why people choose Modi)" was launched in the PM’s presence by Nadda.

"The conditions that prevailed in the country 10-12 years ago made the future look bleak. You may not even be aware of the conditions of those times. The generation before 2014 had given up hope about the possibilities we are talking about today," the prime minister had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in 2019, the BJP had coined the slogan ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar [Once more, Modi government]’ ahead of the polls to seek a second term for the NDA administration.

Also, Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 had predicted the NDA to win over 400 seats in the upcoming LS elections. He had even claimed that BJP would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

