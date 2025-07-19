‘I taught Raj Thackeray Hindi?’ Nishikant Dubey takes scathing dig at MNS chief over ‘dubo dubo ke’ remark

Amid the ongoing Marathi language debate, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey responded to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray's remarks on “Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge."

Nishikant Dubey, in a post on X, asked, “I taught Raj Thackeray Hindi?”

Dubey's remarks come after Thackeray affirmed that he will not compromise on issues concerning the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra. Additionally, he stated that residents of Maharashtra should “learn Marathi as soon as possible.”

“I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say ‘learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi’. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language,” ANI quoted Thackeray while he was addressing a gathering in Mumbai.

“Similarly, you be like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you,” he added.

He even criticised the state government over the language policy and said, “Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory.”

Prior to Thackeray's remarks, Nishikant Dubey called out the incidents of violence against Hindi speakers in Maharashtra following the Maharashtra government's decision on the three-language policy, which was subsequently withdrawn.

"They beat up those who are Hindi language speakers...Even today, only 31-32% Marathi speakers live in Mumbai...I accept that Maharashtra has a huge contribution to the economy, I have huge respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Dubey told ANI.