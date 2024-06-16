'If Chandrababu Naidu doesn't get Lok Sabha Speaker post, INDIA bloc will...': Sanjay Raut reveals BIG plan
Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut recently shared INDIA bloc's plan in case TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu doesn't get Lok Sabha speaker seat for his party candidate
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dilemma over the selection of Lok Sabha speaker for Lower House of parliament is unlikely to end soon. Calling the newly formed government as “weak", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday, said the fight for the Lok Sabha speaker would be crucial as it has left the Bharatiya Janata Party in a fix.