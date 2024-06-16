The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dilemma over the selection of Lok Sabha speaker for Lower House of parliament is unlikely to end soon. Calling the newly formed government as “weak", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday, said the fight for the Lok Sabha speaker would be crucial as it has left the Bharatiya Janata Party in a fix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If the saffron party does not get the post of Lok Sabha speaker, then it will break other parties like the TDP, JDU, and LJP.

Telagu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu has also asked for the Lok Sabha speaker seat, in case the BJP does not support Naidu's demand, then INDIA alliance will ensure to provide full sport to the TDP candidate for the post, said Sanjay Raut on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This fight of Lok Sabha Speaker is important. This time, the situation is not similar to that in 2014 and 2019. The government is not stable... We have heard that Chandrababu Naidu has asked for the Lok Sabha Speaker post," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

He also shared that his party will ensure that all the INDIA bloc members, show full support to the Lok Sabha speaker candidate fielded by Naidu's TDP.

“If Chandrababu Naidu doesn't get this position then we will ensure that his candidate gets the support from the INDIA alliance," Sanjay Raut added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrababu Naidu reportedly wants to make a Telugu Desam Paty (TDP) MP the Speaker of the Lok Sabha after the NDA has been voted to power for the third time, reported Economic Times citing sources. Unlike previous Lok Sabha Elections, the NDA has returned to power with a limited number of Lok Sabha seats won by the BJP. The saffron party won 240 seats, short of the majority mark. Hence, the party made government with the support of other NDA allies, including JDU, TDP, etc.

