Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann on December 24 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government to give up its ‘stubbornness’ and talk to farmers who are protesting at the state's border over various issues, including a demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Mann's comments came a day after Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sunil Kumar Jakhar criticised his upcoming Australia visit over its timing saying the state was faced with pressing issues.

"If Modi ji can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then can't he talk to the farmers sitting 200 kilometres away (from Delhi)? What time are you waiting for?" Mann wrote on X handle hours before his Australia trip.

Mann has clubbed his private visit to Australia on Christmas eve with a Pro Kabaddi League match scheduled on December 28 in Adelaide, according to reports.

Farmers led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Hunger Strike Farmer leader from Punjab, Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers' demands. Doctors have described Dallewal's health condition as "critical" as his fast entered the 29th day on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court recently directed the state government to ensure Dallewal’s admission to a hospital. However, the farmers surrounding him have prevented the administration from reaching him. The government has assigned police to talk to the farmers and ease tensions.

Later, in a statement, Mann slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for "meting out step-motherly treatment to the farmers by not even giving them an opportunity to air their genuine demands".

The chief minister, according to a report by news agency PTI, alleged that "self proclaimed global leader Narendra Modi is more worried about intervening in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine but is apathetic towards the food growers of the country".

Mann said the Union government has been "blatantly ignoring" the genuine demands of the farmers of the country which is highly "deplorable".

"It is unfortunate that the prime minister is more worried about emerging as 'global leader' by intervening in international affairs rather than resolving the issues faced by the countrymen," the AAP leader said.