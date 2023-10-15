Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while responding to a video in which he was seen riding a bike without a helmet, said “no one was there" and that he has "no problem" if the police wants to penalise him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If the police penalise me, then there is no problem. But there was no one at the place where I was riding the bike," Hindustan Times quoted the Congress veteran as saying.

Chowdhury, who represents the Berhampore constituency in West Bengal, was seen in a clip riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. However, he drew flak on social media for allegedly violating road safety norms by not wearing a helmet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the Congress MP was also seen taking his hands off the handles for a few seconds while riding the bike in Berhampore.

Chowdhury is no stranger to controversies. He was suspended from the Lok Sabha on August 10 for unruly conduct and causing repeated disturbances in the House, but the suspension was revoked on August 30 after he explained his position before the Privileges Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lone Congress MP from West Bengal, Chowdhury was entrusted with the party's Lok Sabha leadership in 2019. He has been a vocal critic of the Centre, and has often led the Congress' attack in the Parliament against the Treasury benches.

At times, his criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee is considered to be not in sync with the stand adopted by the party's central leadership. While the Congress top brass and Banerjee have shared the dais at the meetings of Opposition bloc INDIA, Chowdhury has continued with his unabated criticism of the TMC chief.

Condemning Banerjee for attending the G20 dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendta Modi last month, Chowdhury had said, “Nothing would have happened if she hadn't attended the dinner. The sky would not fall." The chief ministers of Congress-ruled states had skipped the dinner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

