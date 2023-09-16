If Trump Is Going to Win Again...5 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM IST
The American Mind publishes an anonymous suggestion that is almost serious.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.), who has an exemplary record, can make a strong case that President Donald Trump proved to be an utterly conventional politician in his failure to control federal spending and Anthony Fauci. But so far Mr. Trump maintains his lead in polls of Republican primary voters. A lot can happen in the next several months but many of Mr. Trump’s critics are getting the queasy feeling that America’s 45th president might also be her 47th.