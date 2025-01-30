Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has listed at least 16 bills for the Budget Session of Parliament beginning on January 31.

While key bills, including the Finance Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, are no surprises, all eyes will, however, be on the 'Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025', which is also on the list of business for the Budget Session of Parliament.

The 'Immigration and Foreigners Bill' is among the three new bills listed by the Modi government for the session. The other two are ‘The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill' and ’The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill,' news agency PTI reported. At least 10 other bills that have been pending in both Houses of Parliament since the previous session will be tabled this session.

The Budget session commences on Friday, with the president's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. The Economic Survey 2024-25 will also be tabled on Friday. The first leg of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second leg will continue from March 10 to conclude on April 4.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 at 11 am on February 1.

'Immigration and Foreigners Bill' – Modi’s ‘trump card’ The details of the ‘Immigration and Foreigners Bill’ are not clear yet, but it is seen as part of the Modi government’s intentions to regulate the entry of immigrants into the country. Some reports suggested that the bill could pave the way for an overarching law on the issue currently regulated by multiple laws, including the Foreigners Act 1946, the Passport Entry into India Act 1920, and the Registration of Foreigners Act 1939.

The Bill can only be taken up in the Parliament once the Cabinet approves it. The Union Cabinet has yet to approve the draft of the bill.

This Modi government wants to have a broader legislative agenda to address the issue of illegal immigration, particularly concerning Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the country. The issue of ‘illegal’ Bangladeshis has been a poll issue for the BJP in eastern India, especially West Bengal and Jharkhand – the two states ruled by non-BJP parties.

Even in Delhi, where assembly elections are scheduled for next month, the BJP has been blaming the ruling AAP government for letting ‘illegal Rohingyas’ settle in the national capital.

On Donald Trump lines? The Modi government’s move comes close on the heels of the newly-inaugurated US President Donald Trump kicking off a crackdown on illegal immigrants, signing an executive order to end birthright citizenship and signing theLaken Riley Act that sets up the next phase of the immigration crackdown

Here is a list of bills listed for Budget Session 2025

1. The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill , 2024

3. The Musalman Waqf (Repeal) Bill, 2024

4. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024

5. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

6. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024

7. The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024

9. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

10. The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024

11. The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024

12. The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2004

13. The Finance Bill, 2025

14. The Protection of Interest in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025

The introduction of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill shows the government's intent to implement key policy changes before the 2029 General Elections.

15. The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025