‘Impossible to change Bengaluru…’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sparks row, opposition reacts

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that even God cannot transform Bengaluru overnight, highlighting the need for a long-term urban development plan for the city.

“It is impossible to change Bengaluru overnight. Even if God Himself descended, it wouldn’t be possible. However, if we draft proper plans and implement them effectively, transformation is achievable," DK Shivakumar said at the inauguration of Namme Raste- Design Workshop and the launch of Traffic Laboratory at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s central office.

He emphasised the need to maintain uniformity, quality, and discipline across all aspects of urban infrastructure, such as roads, pedestrian pathways, and green spaces. To maintain consistency across Bengaluru, the Karnataka government plans to set up standardised designs for all bus stops, metro pillars, and traffic junctions.

Opposition reacts Meanwhile, his statement has drawn criticism from the Opposition. BJP leader R Ashoka asked Shivakumar to step down and make way for capable people to handle the issues of Bengaluru.

"Leaders in public life must demonstrate a sense of responsibility unlike the Deputy CM Shivakumar, who only treats Bengaluru as a cash cow to fund his personal ambitions. If DCM DK Shivakumar can't take the responsibility of fixing Bengaluru's civic issues, he must step down and make way for someone capable," the BJP leader R Ashoka said on X.

About Namme Raste According to Shivakumar, the handbook launched at the workshop will include clear guidelines on planting trees along the roads, placing streetlights, pedestrian infrastructure, and traffic discipline.

Namme Raste 2025 will conduct workshops and exhibitions on several transportation systems from February 20 to February 22.

Shivakumar announced the removal of all overhead cable wires and replaced them with an underground network.

“We waited long enough for cable operators to make alternative arrangements. Now, we have issued a strict order to cut all overhead cables. Once they are removed, they will automatically find a solution,” Shivakumar said.

The deputy chief minister also compares Namme Raste to the Indian Constitution in terms of urban planning for Bengaluru.